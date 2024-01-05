General

Bumper bags €46M, Coatue calls it quits with European office, and a CES preview

This week our research tracked more than 25 tech funding deals worth over €582 million and over 5 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum. 
Dan Taylor 9 hours ago
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 Volvo Car signs €420M loan agreement with EIB to go fully electric by 2030

🇬🇧 Bumper secures €46M Series B funding to boost flexible car repair payments

🇬🇧 AI-powered legal copilot Robin AI secures $26M in Series B funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Relex Solutions' fifth acquisition: Swedish supply chain platform Optimity

🇳🇱 ISH strengthens position in Benelux B2B SaaS recruitment sector with Homerun acquisition

🇩🇰 Danfoss boosts green energy solutions, acquiring ENFOR's district heating software

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇪🇺 Coatue shuts Europe venture office as startups struggle

🇪🇸 Tresmares completes the launch of three funds with up to €390M

🇬🇧 Japan to back $300M UK life science fund

🇫🇮 IPR.VC has secured the majority of its targeted €100M film&TV fund

🇬🇧 EHE Ventures to launch AI fund

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 OpenAI moves to shrink regulatory risk in EU around data privacy

🇬🇧 Microsoft president dials back criticism of UK regulators

🇬🇧 Quarter of BNPL users are missing payments as regulation stalls

🇬🇧 E-commerce platforms forced to report user earnings to HMRC

🇬🇧 Zing! HSBC launches international money fintech

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇺🇸 8 startups you need to meet at CES next week

🇪🇺 The biggest trends in fintech this year: What the experts say

🇪🇺 Wheels, deals, and what we can expect from mobility this year

🇳🇱 Mollie’s top commercial man likes a “bit of chaos” as Dutch payment scaleup spreads its wings

🇬🇧 US banking licence not on Revolut’s “immediate roadmap” but is a long-term ambition

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇺🇦 Fintellect raises $50,000 from ZAS Ventures

🇹🇷 Egaranti digitises warranty documents, receives €552,000 investment

🇱🇹 Employee welfare platform MELP gets €635,000 to help employers take better care of their teams

🇳🇱 Nuwa Pen scores €1.5M for its AI-powered pen that digitises notes on paper

🇪🇸 Manina Medtech raises €1.75M for IVF efficacy

🎆 Happy New Year! 🎇

