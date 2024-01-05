Bumper bags €46M, Coatue calls it quits with European office, and a CES preview

This week our research tracked more than 25 tech funding deals worth over €582 million and over 5 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇸🇪 Volvo Car signs €420M loan agreement with EIB to go fully electric by 2030
🇬🇧 Bumper secures €46M Series B funding to boost flexible car repair payments
🇬🇧 AI-powered legal copilot Robin AI secures $26M in Series B funding
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 Relex Solutions' fifth acquisition: Swedish supply chain platform Optimity
🇳🇱 ISH strengthens position in Benelux B2B SaaS recruitment sector with Homerun acquisition
🇩🇰 Danfoss boosts green energy solutions, acquiring ENFOR's district heating software
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇪🇺 Coatue shuts Europe venture office as startups struggle
🇪🇸 Tresmares completes the launch of three funds with up to €390M
🇬🇧 Japan to back $300M UK life science fund
🇫🇮 IPR.VC has secured the majority of its targeted €100M film&TV fund
🇬🇧 EHE Ventures to launch AI fund
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇪🇺 OpenAI moves to shrink regulatory risk in EU around data privacy
🇬🇧 Microsoft president dials back criticism of UK regulators
🇬🇧 Quarter of BNPL users are missing payments as regulation stalls
🇬🇧 E-commerce platforms forced to report user earnings to HMRC
🇬🇧 Zing! HSBC launches international money fintech
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇺🇸 8 startups you need to meet at CES next week
🇪🇺 The biggest trends in fintech this year: What the experts say
🇪🇺 Wheels, deals, and what we can expect from mobility this year
🇳🇱 Mollie’s top commercial man likes a “bit of chaos” as Dutch payment scaleup spreads its wings
🇬🇧 US banking licence not on Revolut’s “immediate roadmap” but is a long-term ambition
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇺🇦 Fintellect raises $50,000 from ZAS Ventures
🇹🇷 Egaranti digitises warranty documents, receives €552,000 investment
🇱🇹 Employee welfare platform MELP gets €635,000 to help employers take better care of their teams
🇳🇱 Nuwa Pen scores €1.5M for its AI-powered pen that digitises notes on paper
🇪🇸 Manina Medtech raises €1.75M for IVF efficacy
🎆 Happy New Year! 🎇
