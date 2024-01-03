Danfoss boosts green energy solutions, acquiring ENFOR's district heating software

Today, Danish engineering company Danfoss acquired ENFOR’s district energy software for an undisclosed sum. Danfoss has been a minority shareholder in ENFOR since 2020.

ENFOR is a spin-off of the Danish Technical University, delivering solutions for forecasting and optimising energy production and demand, incl. optimisation of district energy systems.

Danfoss will bring ENFOR’s solutions to the global market under the Danfoss Leanheat® suite of sustainable heating and cooling solutions.

Danfoss’s energy efficiency solution combines data analytics and AI to optimise energy consumption and improve the operational efficiency of district energy and buildings.

By fully acquiring ENFOR’s district heating software business, Danfoss enhances the capabilities and accuracy of its Leanheat network suite for district energy utilities to include data-driven temperature optimisation, intelligent load forecasting and micro weather forecasting.

These support district energy utilities and energy companies with their green transitions.

After separating the district heating activities, ENFOR will continue as an independent legal entity and focus on developing its advanced machine learning technologies for the electricity sector, dedicated to renewables and the transition to green energy.

Jürgen Fischer, President of Danfoss Climate Solutions, says:

“We are thrilled to welcome ENFOR’s district energy experts and software to Danfoss. Together, we can offer a complete solution to utilities for measuring and optimising the energy efficiency of district energy networks to better serve our customers. For Danfoss, scaling and enhancing our digital portfolio and offerings is a key priority. By unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence, connectivity, and optimisation tools, we make it possible for the utilities and service providers to effectively meet the growing demands for energy efficiency while improving business operations and costs.”

Mikkel Westenholz, CEO of ENFOR, says:

"We are happy that our district heating services have found a new home with Danfoss, who will be able to integrate the services into their digital platform and bring the services to the market through their global organisation. It has been an exciting journey for ENFOR, where we were an early pioneer in using data and machine learning in forecasting and optimising energy systems. We see it as a strong validation of our business and technology that a company like Danfoss has acquired our district heating and cooling technology, and we will continue our journey with a focus on renewable energy and the power sector.”

Lead image: Danfoss. Photo: uncredited.