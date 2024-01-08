Ukrainian-founded recruitment startup JobCannon raises $500,000 Pre-Seed investment

Today, recruitment startup JobCannon announced a $500,000 Pre-Seed investment.

Established in 2022, JobCannon, led by two Ukrainian and two Israeli founders and headquartered in the UK, has swiftly grown to a team of 35.

JobCannon harnesses AI to streamline job searches and talent acquisition. It connects job seekers with their ideal roles while assisting employers in efficiently identifying their perfect candidates.

According to CMO Andy Cherednichenko: “Typical recruitment services rely on unverified text resumes. Employers spend 2-3 interviews to confirm a candidate’s skills. We place assessments at the core of our process, cutting hiring time in half and saving candidates time on searches while helping employers save money. The testing methodology has been tested in our recruitment business, forming the basis of the IT platform.”

JobCannon previously acquired Israeli recruitment agency Digital Hunters, a move not which not only extended its global reach across offices in Israel, Ukraine, and the UK but also seamlessly integrated its SaaS product with practical insights from operating a successful recruitment agency.

According to Cherednichenko, the primary target audience for the MVP is software developers of major programming languages:

“We’ve adopted this approach considering their consistently high demand and testing methodologies familiar to us. In the future, we’ll expand the product portfolio to include marketing, sales, business development, and other directions.”

The funding is from Whitehill Capital and is backed by the support of the World Bank.

Peter Kolomiets, CEO and founder, shared:

“With a diverse background spanning numerous roles, I encountered the persistent challenge of securing employment. Transitioning into recruitment, I discerned a strategic methodology —prioritising skills over resumes — which laid the foundation for JobCannon. Starting this journey with our achievement in securing investment from a VC backed by the World Bank stands as a testament to our commitment. The collaborative synergy is robust, with our investor facilitating our strategic entry into the global corporate market.“

The company’s next R&D steps focus on enhancing soft skills testing, adding hard skills tests, and involving PhD-level specialists for test improvements.

Lead image: Dylan Gillis.