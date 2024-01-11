Intel acquires French EV SoC and software maker Silicon Mobility

Bringing its “AI everywhere initiative into the automotive market.” industry titan Intel has announced the acquisition of French fabless silicon and software company that produces system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for EV energy management, Silicon Mobility.

The financials of the deal remain undisclosed.

Beyond its system-on-chip offer, Silicon Mobility also provides the requisite development platform, alongside a suite of application-specific software modules for a wide range of hybrid and electric vehicle control systems.

Intel Automotive vice president and general manager Jack Weast shared:

"Intel is taking a 'whole vehicle’ approach to solving the industry’s biggest challenges. Driving innovative AI solutions across the vehicle platform will help the industry navigate the transformation to EVs. “The acquisition of Silicon Mobility aligns with our sustainability goals while addressing a critical energy management need for the industry.”

The acquisition marks an exit for Silicon Mobility's two investors Capital-E and Cipio Partners.

Lead image via Silicon Mobility.