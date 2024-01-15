Mytraffic acquires Geoblink, creating a new era in location intelligence

Today location intelligence and traffic analytics company Mytraffic announced it has acquired Geoblink for an undisclosed sum.

Mytraffic was established in France in 2017. The company's software helps retailers, real estate players, and cities boost their performance by analysing location and traffic insights such as foot traffic and occupancy on commercial assets by harnessing the power of geospatial data. It has raised €43 million in funding.

Geoblink is a geospatial intelligence platform that enables businesses to make data-driven decisions through actionable location insights, enabling professionals from the retail, FMCG and real estate industries to make informed decisions about their business strategies.

With its easy-to-use and visual interface, Geoblink's advanced data capabilities and predictive technology empower companies of any size to perform in-depth market research and gain strategic insights in minutes. Geoblink's Location Intelligence platform serves many brands such as Danone, KFC, Pepsico, IKEA and CBRE.

The acquisition integrates Geoblink's cutting-edge geospatial technology with Mytraffic's robust analytics platform, creating a comprehensive suite of solutions that surpass traditional offerings.

Hakim Saadaoui, Co-Founder and CEO of Mytraffic, shared:

"We are proud to announce the formation of Europe's premier location intelligence platform through the strategic acquisition of Geoblink by Mytraffic. This first acquisition marks a significant turning point in our history, enabling us to become an undisputed leader in Europe while maintaining our capacity to innovate in this sector."

According to Jaime Laulhé, Founder and CEO of Geoblink:

"We are very happy to be writing a new chapter alongside Mytraffic. Our shared vision is to set new standards in innovation, offering clients advanced location insights that drive success across the European business landscape."

The newly formed entity aims to become the go-to partner for European businesses and public entities seeking state-of-the-art location intelligence solutions.

The 400+ established Mytraffic clients and 150 Geoblink clients and partners across Europe can expect a seamless transition.