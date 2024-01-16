Sleeptech Onera Health secures over €30M Series C funding for remote sleep diagnostics

Today Onera Health, a Dutch pioneer and leader in remote sleep diagnostic and monitoring solutions enabling clinicians to conduct sleep studies anytime, anywhere, announced the completion of its Series C financing round.

This latest funding round brings Onera’s total investment to date to more than €55 million.

Onera Health focuses on breakthrough sleep testing solutions that are quick, convenient, and clinically accurate. Its tech enables patients to participate in sleep testing from their own bed at home.

The round was led by new investor EQT Life Sciences, investing from its EQT Health Economics 3 fund, co-led by new investor Gimv, and joined by existing investors, including Innovation Industries, Invest-NL, imec.xpand, BOM, and 15th Rock.

Funding will allow the company to accelerate manufacturing and deployment plans to meet the growing customer demand for its self-applied, no-wire end-to-end solution.

Furthermore, the company intends to use the funds to expedite the clearance of the second generation of its polysomnography (PSG) system in Europe and the United States, further underlining the ambition to position itself as a leader in home sleep medicine.

Ruben de Francisco, Founder and CEO of Onera Health shared:

“We are delighted that two premier Life Sciences investors, as well as our existing world-class investors, have the confidence to join and support us in the next phase of our company journey, We will continue aggressively investing in R&D, customer success, and geographic expansion to help the medical field provide the much-needed answers for millions of people affected by sleep disorders. We are incredibly proud and humbled by our success to date and look forward to driving growth together with our new partners.”

Drew Burdon, Partner at EQT Life Sciences, said:

“Onera Health, with its disruptive medical technology, is a perfect fit for the EQT Health Economics strategy. We are dedicated to growing companies with the potential to have a meaningful impact on society, and Onera is strongly aligned with this mission. The company demonstrated a very strong product-market fit with great potential to improve the quality of patient care while also positively impacting the cost of healthcare.”

As part of this transaction, Drew Burdon and Michaël Vlemmix (Partner at Gimv Life Sciences) will join Onera Health’s Board of Directors.

Lead image: Ruben de Francisco, Founder and CEO of Onera Health. Photo: uncredited.