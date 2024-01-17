Barcelona's Remuner secures €2M for sales commission optimisation 3 months after launching

Today sees variable compensation platform Remuner announce the successful closure of a €2 million Pre-Seed round led by Silicon Valley-based fund Pear VC, just three months after launching.

The Barcelona startup Remuner has developed a commission management platform leveraging AI to optimise incentive compensation management.

The no-code interface automates all aspects of sales commissioning, enabling companies to design customised compensation plans based on data-driven decisions, maximising team performance while motivating and retaining top talent.

According to Sergio Gonzalez, CEO and co-founder of Remuner:

"Our primary focus is changing how companies think about variable compensation models, transforming them into a lever for growth. We turn sales commission management into a pleasant experience, enabling companies to fully align team incentives with company goals and providing real-time visibility for sales teams."

Remuner seamlessly integrates existing systems utilised by customers such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Microsoft Dynamics, Pipedrive, Netsuite, Snowflake, Google Big Query, and Amazon Redshift.

Pepe Agell, former entrepreneur and partner at Pear VC, shared:

"We are excited to support Remuner's mission to change how companies manage their variable compensation plans. We believe their data and artificial intelligence-based approach is key to success in this space."

The funding round has also garnered support from other prominent venture capital funds, including Kfund, Bonsai Partners and Enzo Ventures, and institutional investors such as Wayra and BStartup.

A variety of business angels including Felipe Navío and Juan Urdiales (co-founders of JobAndTalent), Danila De Stefano (co-founder of Unobravo), Jesper Frederiksen (VP and GM at Lacework and former VP and GM at DocuSign and Okta) also provided their support.

With this investment, Remuner positions itself to expand its unique view in the sales commission management market and continue its expansion in Europe.

Lead image: Matias Haro, Sergio Gonzalez and Ivan Ruz, co-founders of Remuner. Photo: uncredited.