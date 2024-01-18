Harbiz secures €5M funding to expand fitnesstech platform internationally

Fitness technology platform Harbiz today announced that it has closed a €5 million funding round to strengthen its international presence, focusing on consolidating its growth in the UK and German markets.

Founded in 20220 and currently operating in more than 35 countries, Spanish startup Harbiz is helping over 6,000 fitness professionals to advise and improve the lives of over 120,000 clients.

Harbiz helps wellness professionals manage their entire business through a single platform: exercise routines, planning, communications, bookings, client progress, and more.

This funding round is led by Octopus Ventures, with participation from JME Ventures, Athos Capital, and Enzo Ventures.

Mario Morante, CEO and co-founder of Harbiz, shared:

"We are very happy to have reached this milestone for the company and to have a new partner in Octopus Ventures, one of the most experienced VCs in Europe. With the great team that makes up Harbiz and the support of our partners, we will be able to meet our goals and become the global leader in our sector."

Uthish Ranjan, Partner at Octopus Ventures:

"We are delighted to support Harbiz with increasing their UK and German presence. Customer engagement is central to the success of any wellness business, and Harbiz's best-in-class platform is a game-changer for fitness professionals seeking to improve their client acquisition and retention strategies."

The company previously closed a €2.5 million financing round in May 2022.

The funding will help Harbiz further strengthen its innovation, research, and product offering to fitness professionals ─ including personal trainers, nutritionists, physiotherapists, and yoga instructors ─ to allow 100 percent online management of their clients with the integration of AI tools to improve the user experience.

Lead image: Harbiz. Photo: uncredited.