These are the fastest-growing open-source startups in Europe Q4 2023

Now entering its fourth year of publication, each quarter Runa Capital tabulates figures gleaned from GitHub and releases the Runa Open Source Startup (ROSS) Index, a global tracker of the fastest-growing open-source startups.

In Q4 2023, European open-source startups accounted for 25 percent, arguably 30 percent, of the ROSS Index top 20 operators.

These are the top five (six, including an honourable mention) fastest-growing open-source startups in Europe Q4 2023.

1. Wasp — Zagreb, Croatia

Y Combinator-backed Wasp is a programming language for building full-stack web applications including enterprise web apps with less code and best practices. The company was founded by Martin Sosic and Matija Sosic in 2020 and has raised $1.5 million from investors including HV Capital and Lunar Ventures.

2. Tldraw — London, United Kingdom

Tldraw is a collaborative whiteboard that requires no login. The app's blank canvas allows for the drawing of lines or objects, writing of text and insertion of media including images, videos, or GIFs. The free-to-use app was launched in 2021 and has raised $2.7 million in a Lux Capital-led seed round.

3. Trigger.dev - London, United Kingdom

Trigger.dev is a coding tool designed for automating complex workflows. The Y Combinator-based service is aiming to build a comprehensive and easy-to-use background jobs framework for developers, offering workflow automations via APIs, on a schedule, or on the fly. Founded in 2022, Trigger.dev has raised $500,000 to date.

4. Arc53 — Edinburgh, Scotland

Arc53 specialises in data collection, data enrichment, data analysis, database design and setup, data lakes, data warehouses, and machine learning solutions, helping businesses optimise operations and gain insights.

5. Pythagora — Zagreb, Croatia

Pythagora's GPT Pilot writes code, debugs it, asks clarifying questions, creates the product and technical requirements, sets up the environment, codes the requested app step by step, requests review when finishes or help when stuck, allowing coders to assume the role of lead developer.

Honourable mention

Twenty — Paris, France via San Francisco via Delaware

Building a modern alternative to Salesforce, powered by the community, Twenty is an open-source CRM. The Y Combinator-backed startup is built around the premise that CRM platforms were pioneers in moving to the cloud, 20 years ago and that it's time for a reset.

The entire top 20 fastest-growing open-source startups tabulation can be viewed at the Runa Open Source Startup (ROSS) Index.

Lead image via Runa Capital.