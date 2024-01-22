Better Stack unintentionally reaches profitability, adds $10M to continue growth

Better Stack, a Prague-based startup that helps software developers ship better and more reliable faster, has announced the addition of $10 million in new capital. The investment will be used to continue the company’s growth, building upon its ‘unintentional’ achievement of profitability earlier this year.

Supporting more of the same happy accidents, Better Stack’s fresh $10 million is provided by existing backer KAYA. The firm also welcomes several new angel investors including Box CEO Aaron Levie and former UiPath managing director Kulpreet Singh.

In mid-2022, Better Stack announced a Creandum-led $18.6 million Series A round that saw the participation of Susa Ventures, K5 Global, Credo Ventures, as well as multiple angel investors including Lachy Groom.

Looking to solve the disjointed space that is software development once and for all, Better Stack brings efficient and effective monitoring, logging, incident management, status pages, and a host of other features all under one roof.

"We lived the daily struggles engineers go through at our previous jobs and with Better Stack we decided to solve at least some of them. We are simply engineers making the tools we always wanted to use." - Juraj Masar, Better Stack CEO and co-founder

Ultimately, the goal is to help more developers ship better and more reliable software faster through easy-to-understand monitoring and collaborative options to fix problems when they arise.

In use by some 200,000+ developers and 4,000+ customers including Time Magazine, Salesforce, Hugging Face, Unicef, and Raspberry Pi, Better Stack says it became ‘unintentionally’ profitable in early 2024 while preserving its aforementioned funding. In so much, the company is now topping up with an additional $10 million to go from making a profit to making a mint.

"The Better Stack team understands the inner workings of modern engineering teams better than anyone else. Their product is an obvious choice for fast-moving companies: 100x faster and 10x cheaper is an easy choice." - Tomas Obrtac, general partner at KAYA.

Lead image via Better Stack. Photo: Uncredited.