How to win €30,000 with your prototype

Do you think you have what it takes to solve some of today’s most pressing issues using EU Space data and technologies? If your answer is an unequivocal ‘challenge accepted’, then the CASSINI Challenges are open for your prototypes and/or products.

The CASSINI Challenges aim to foster the development of innovative commercial solutions – such as mobile apps or hardware-based solutions – that leverage EU Space data from Galileo and/or Copernicus

Prototypes and products wanted

While the Idea Track is now closed with more than 100 proposals received, the CASSINI Challenges team are actively seeking for prototypes and products.

You can submit till 9 February your prototype under the "Submission of a Prototype" track. The application should showcase a tested solution in a relevant environment, detailing its typical use case, addressing customer needs, and highlighting the value proposition. The targeted Technology Readiness Level (TRL) for applications in this track is TRL4-TRL7.

For the prototype track, you have the chance to win cash prizes from a pool of €300.000. Don’t miss this opportunity - be one of the 10 winners. Apply today!

Choose your challenge

The CASSINI Challenges consist of three thematic areas, check them out and see where your prototype fits best:

Sustainable Future: Participants are asked to develop innovative solutions for ecosystem conservation, sustainable agriculture, and efficient energy and resource management.

Emerging Technologies: Innovators must come up with groundbreaking solutions by combining EU space data with cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Quantum technologies (quantum computing, sensing, simulation, encryption, etc.), Blockchain technology, and Extended Reality, including the Metaverse (Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), Virtual Reality (VR)).

The CASSINI Challenge team has your back

For those ready to accept the challenge, you can find all the information you need – including the contest timeline, criteria, rules and application process – here.

If you’re still on the fence about applying, know this: throughout the entire competition, you’ll have the full support of CASSINI Challenges’s team comprised of experts from the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA), who will offer advice and answers to all your possible questions.

Attend the webinar planned for January 23rd where EUSPA experts will explain the details you need to consider when applying for the Prototype Track.

Say it with us: ‘Challenge Accepted’

Think you have what it takes to be the next SeaCras or Orioos?

Not only did these two past winners go on to become successful companies, but today they’re making a real impact on society – all while using the data and services coming from EU Space.

Accept the CASSINI Challenge and apply today!