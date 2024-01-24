Death of an accidental IT admin: Atomico leads $6.5M seed round in IT-as-a-Service provider deeploi

Deeploi, a Berlin-based IT-as-a-Service startup, has raised $6.5 million in an Atomico-led seed funding round. Cherry Ventures, who supported the company’s €3 million pre-seed round renewed its commitment to deeploi as the startup begins the arduous scale-up phase of its journey.

The accidental IT admin

Unless you’re working in a highly specialised field and possess an incredibly rare skillset, you, like 99 per cent of the rest of the working world, have undoubtedly been tasked with duties or responsibilities that lie outside of your job description.

No more prevalent is this fact of life than in SME and startup land. Whether its JavaScript developers who double as network engineers or marketing pros who pick up the other phone and close the deal as sales, the title of Chief Floor Sweeper is often quite real.

According to deeploi’s seed round lead investor Atomico’s research, 60 per cent of the 550,000 SMEs with 20 to 150 full-time employees in Germany alone rely on nonspecialists to manage the company’s complete IT structure, security and compliance, inventory and device management, support, you name it, the whole kit and kaboodle.

“For businesses without a specialist IT function and the “accidental IT admin” left to fill in, it can be a struggle just to ensure everyone’s laptop, software and security is up to scratch.” - Julian Lübke, co-founder at deeploi.

Atomic growth

Looking to the impending doom off at the pass, enter, deeploi. Offering tailored solutions that cover the entire gamut of the IT department, the startup says customers can expect a reduction of time spent on IT-related issues by up to 80 per cent.

Since deeploi’s pre-seed round in March 2023 the company has grown to a staff of over 20, seated in both Berlin and Munich, and today services some 30+ customers including B2C and B2B digital marketing agency & e-commerce management consultancy adamicus. The startup has also developed a partnership with cybersecurity training (and fellow award-winning founders photo) platform, SoSafe.

On the investment, Atomico partner Andreas Helbig, who now joins deeploi’s board, commented:

“Simple and safe IT management is mission-critical for all businesses. The status quo, where SMEs either have to outsource to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) or overwhelm and overburden their “accidental IT owner”, can’t be the future. “Both founders of deeploi have known this problem first-hand: Julian through his experience of scaling businesses like McMakler and Philipp as the owner of an MSP, where he saw what was missing from the industry. “We have been massively impressed by what they have built in not even a year since founding the company, and couldn’t be happier that they picked Atomico to be a partner on their journey.”

Lead image: deeploi co-founders Julian Lübke and Philipp Hoffmann. Photo: Partners Creative Consultancy.