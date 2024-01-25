CEEZER gets a €10.3M funding boost AI-driven carbon credit platform

Carbon credit platform CEEZER announced today that it had raised €10.3 million in funding in a Series A round.

Companies navigating the complexities of carbon removal and reduction face the daunting challenges of selecting and purchasing the right credits to meet emission targets. Varied standards, inconsistent credit quality data, and significant price differences make it challenging for businesses to effectively align impact, budget, and risk.

CEEZER offers companies a professional toolkit for managing carbon credit portfolios with direct access to high-quality projects.

Utilising over 3.5 million data points and employing scientific, AI-driven, and peer-reviewed methodologies, the platform clarifies quality, risk, and impact differences among projects, demystifying the purchase process and simplifying decision-making.

CEEZER serves over 50 corporate customers, such as Siemens and Zooplus, collaborating with more than 150 project developers to work towards the goals of a net-zero economy.

Magnus Drewelies, Founder and CEO of CEEZER, sees the funding as pivotable to the company’s progress, sharing:

"With the funding, we can extend our global footprint and enable more companies to proficiently manage their carbon credit portfolios, optimise climate impact, and ultimately deliver on ambitious climate strategies.”

HV Capital led the funding alongside existing investors Norrsken VC, Picus Capital and Carbon Removal Partners.

“CEEZER is at the forefront of architecting key infrastructure for the voluntary carbon market. They bring unmatched transparency and streamline transactions,” emphasises David Kuczek, General Partner at HV Capital.

“By leveraging a data-centric and holistic approach, CEEZER has emerged as the prime platform for corporate carbon buyers seeking high-impact portfolio compensation solutions. Partnering with the CEEZER team, we’re not just excited about driving meaningful climate action; we are also tapping into the immense market potential.”

CEEZER will utilise the funds to establish its presence in the US, enhance its team, and elevate service excellence for a growing customer base.

Additionally, CEEZER will introduce further carbon financing solutions for corporate buyers and project developers to facilitate investments in large, multi-year portfolios.

Lead image: CEEZER. Photo: uncredited.