BlueLayer raises $10M for carbon project development software

BlueLayer, the end-to-end software platform for carbon project developers, announced today that it has raised $10 million across Seed and Pre-Seed investment rounds.

The company has been operating in stealth mode since being founded in late 2022 and is already working with some of the largest carbon project developers globally.

The Berlin-based company empowers carbon project developers with the tools needed to scale and deliver high-quality credits to the market. Its platform enables developers to maximise their carbon revenues, digitise their workflows, streamline carbon credit management and facilitate certification.

The platform caters to developers of all stages, providing essential tools for project development, data management, and stakeholder communication.

BlueLayer's enterprise-grade software unlocks growth while empowering developers to increase the transparency and quality of their projects. Customers see immediate value from the platform through optimising revenues, reducing time to market, and managing portfolio complexity, while enhancing data accessibility and auditability.

BlueLayer partners with ecosystem leaders and connects with various third parties, including data providers and registries.

BlueLayer's team brings together decades of experience in climate and software, including CEO Alexander Argyros, Co-Founder of Moonfare, COO and Head of Climate Vivian Bertseka, Founding Partner of Just Climate and CPO Gerardo Bonilla, former Head of Product at Moonfare.

Alexander Argyros, BlueLayer CEO, shared:

"We've strategically aligned with the true change-makers on the ground: carbon project developers. Our focus is singular — one customer base, without the complexity of multiple roles or the need to charge hefty commissions on credit sales. Furthermore, BlueLayer is supported by over 50 industry veterans, subject matter experts and climate leaders, who together form an unparalleled community available to our customers. This alignment and focus not only fosters trust but also sets us apart — a point of difference highly valued by our customers."

Vivian Bertseka, COO and Head of Climate, said:

"Having spent the past decade investing in climate solutions, including working closely with both nature-based and industrial climate projects, I have an appreciation for the challenges that the industry is facing. BlueLayer helps the most important actors in the carbon markets, the developers, who are on the ground driving carbon removal, protecting nature, and restoring ecosystems. Their work is not easy, and while software won't solve all of their problems, BlueLayer aspires to become a trusted partner that can help them navigate the many unrecognised challenges of scaling projects."

Point Nine led the Seed investment round, followed by a group of families and individuals with experience across carbon markets.

According to Louis Coppey, Partner at Point Nine :

"Since the inception of Point Nine, we've been backing and working with teams building the ERPs or the Operating Systems of their industry from the earliest stages. While it's not the panacea to decarbonise the economy, we believe the carbon project developer market will (and needs to) grow tremendously to reach our decarbonisation goals. We look forward to supporting Alexander, Vivian, Gerardo, and their team as they build a core infrastructure for this important industry."

BlueLayer plans to use its recent funding to expand its platform features to address a wider set of emerging and complex developer needs. The company will also grow its team in Berlin, London and Athens in roles across engineering, product and operations.

Lead image: BlueLayer. Photo: uncredited.