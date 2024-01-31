Clevergy closes €1.5M funding for home energy management

Home energy software startup Clevergy announced today that it has successfully closed a funding round of €1.5 million.

Based in Madrid, Clevergy has developed a centralised management platform that connects homes with retailer services and smart devices on a unified platform.

Currently, users have a limited experience due to different apps for each device. Energy companies face limitations in centralising and optimising operations and offering a unified energy management service under their brand.

In response, Clevergy addresses the lack of interoperability between homes, the grid, and equipment manufacturers (such as batteries, electric cars, heat pumps, solar, etc.).

Beltrán Aznar, CEO and co-founder of Clevergy, asserts:

"Households will play a crucial role in the energy transition, evolving from mere consumers to active network participants, generating their own energy and balancing demand. Clevergy supports energy retailers and renewable energy companies with its technology, offering the best energy experience to their customers via apps or web platforms."

Numerous energy retailers and renewable energy firms trust Clevergy's technology which now extends to a web portal solution, allowing companies to centralise and optimise operations while exploring new opportunities for products and services for their customers.

The round was led by Zubi, founded and chaired by Iker Marcaide, with additional investments from new climatetech fund Earth, and various climate-tech sector business angels.

Additionally, Adrian Tuck, Founder of Uplight, a leading American energy management software company, joins as an Advisor.

Iker Marcaide, founder of Zubi, stated: "The decision to invest in Clevergy aligns with our strategic interests. This investment underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and is fully aligned with the goals and developments of our current initiatives. Clevergy is at the forefront of the home energy transition, an area we deem critical for the future. We are delighted to support and be part of this significant shift in the industry."

With this latest round, Clevergy aims to invest in technology to enhance its product, including expanding compatibility with smart devices, integrating advanced AI-based energy-saving models, and enabling community energy management.