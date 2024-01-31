HireAra raises €527K Seed funding for AI-powered recruitment platform

HRtech startup HireAra announced today that it has raised a €527,000 seed round for their AI-powered candidate presentation platform for recruitment agencies.

The platform helps recruiters to make their brand and their candidates stand out to hiring clients, increasing the speed at which these candidates are placed in new roles.

HireAra has built a candidate presentation platform that integrates into existing workflows. Using the platform, recruiters can upload a candidate’CV's and any supplementary information to generate beautiful branded content about the candidate in seconds.

HireAra spun out of intelligent automation company DigiBlu in April 2022.

Thomas Vose, HireAra co-founder and CEO, said:

"For recruitment agencies, their candidates are their product. So, it's essential that they present the candidate and their brand in the best light possible. There's no room for human error in candidate presentation, as, according to CFA Institute research, a CV with two or more typos will be instantly rejected by over 97 percent of hiring managers." We've built a B2B SaaS platform powered by AI, which makes candidate presentations quick and easy. HireAra unlocks capacity and resources in recruitment teams, and recruiters using HireAra are placing candidates with unprecedented speed."

Five existing HireAra customers and several veteran recruitment tech angel investors participated in the round, with the remaining 45 percent of the round raised via private crowdfunding.

The round was joined by the founders of the UK's leading recruitment tech companies: Mercury, SourceWhale, One Up Sales, Candidate.ID and several sets of customers.

Adam Gordon, the founder of recruitment company Candidate.ID and Poetry, and HireAra investor, said:

"The rise of generative AI is sending shockwaves through the recruitment sector. Agencies embracing this technology's potential to raise standards and improve efficiency are widening their lead on their competitors. I've invested in HireAra because I can see that their technology is a logical adoption for every agency - big and small - and that it can save thousands of hours for agency staff at a time when managing profit margins is more important than ever. HireAra's founding team is ambitious, creative, and incredibly dedicated to delivering the best product possible to their customers."

The injection of Seed funding will enable HireAra to triple its sales team, bring two new content products to market in 2024, and accelerate its mission to modernise the recruitment industry.

Lead image: The HireAra founding team: Tom Carr, Alex Owen, Thomas Vose and Adam Driver. Photo: uncredited.