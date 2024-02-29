Moonhub secures $1.4M investment for VR interactive training platform

Moonhub, a London-based virtual reality interactive training platform, has today confirmed a $1.4 million venture round led by Danish VC Unconventional Ventures with existing investors Pi Labs and Ada Ventures continuing their support of the startup.

Founded in 2016 Moonhub’s VR technology platform offers an immersive experience for learners and provides an analytical performance overview for organisations.

By digitally simulating lifelike scenarios in sectors including facilities management, security, and social care, Moonhub creates a 360-degree learning environment that's secure, cost-effective and minimises reliance on physical resources.

According to the startup, Moonhub’s courses reduce the time to training completion by up to 25 per cent when compared to traditional methods, and adds that VR technology has been found to increase learning retention by up to 75 per cent compared to just 10 per cent for more traditional classroom training programmes, all the while minimising skill fade by more than 52 per cent.

On the investment, Moonhub CEO and founder Dami Hastrup shared: