un:hurd levels up artist marketing with strategic funding and AI-powered tools

Artist marketing platform un:hurd announced that it has raised six figures in strategic funding to further the expansion of its suite of marketing tools.

un:hurd is a musictech platform that uses proprietary technology and AI to turn music and social data into impactful promotional campaigns for artists and labels, creating an ecosystem where artists can create, analyse and promote in one space.

The number of artists taking advantage of the un:hurd platform has more than doubled in the last year to 70,000, including more established artists such as Nigerian superstar Mr Eazi and Grammy-nominated Tayla Parx. un:hurd helped artists generate 81 million Spotify streams in 2023.

The company is using the investment to roll out a suite of data and AI-led features to help artists build, nurture and monetise audiences more effectively.

The new features include a fan hub, allowing artists to collect owned data about their fans, an AI marketing assistant, and a new benchmarking tool enabling artists to compare themselves with their peers, before allowing them to take action to outcompete their similar artists.

Finally, un:hurd is launching a web platform to complement the existing iOS app, enabling global expansion in new regions globally, while appealing to managers and record labels.

Most of these tools are now available but some will launch in the coming weeks.

The funding round includes:

Kobalt Music founder and chairman Willard Ahdritz through his new company Ahdritz & Co.

Hazel Savage, co-founder of Musiio (acquired by Soundcloud in 2022).

Mr Eazi, Nigerian superstar and Chief Investment Officer at Zagadat Capital.

Sam Feld, Dutch DJ and record producer.

un:hurd’s founder, Alex Brees, explains that un:hurd’s evolution comes as a response to the changing needs of artists as he has observed them in the past year:

“We’ve spent a lot of time speaking to our 70,000-strong community of artists from 129 countries, and this suite of new features has been created to provide even more power to artists. From using AI to create a marketing strategy or content ideas to running automated ads on TikTok or collecting fan data via your fan hub, we can now be your virtual marketing team, facilitating and enhancing the most important marketing activities for artists.”

Willard Ahdritz, founder and chairman of Kobalt Music, added: