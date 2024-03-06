Acuiti Labs receives investment for global expansion from Quilvest Capital

Quilvest Capital Partners today announced its investment in Acuiti Labs, an SAP consultancy specialising in optimising the quote-to-cash process. The funding amount was not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Manoj Harbhajanka and headquartered in London, Acuiti Labs advises large, blue-chip businesses seeking to optimise their revenue management and billing processes through SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management (BRIM) solutions.

Acuiti supports subscription and consumption-based Target Operating Models, which are 'anything as a service' and covers industries like public transport, automotive, travel and tourism, ports (airports and seaports), postal, telco, media, and hi-tech.

It helps customers monetise services, minimises revenue leakage and enhances financial reporting functionalities.

With a team of 200 people, the company derives 40 per cent of its revenue from the US market and 55 per cent from Europe, alongside other international regions.

Quilvest's investment will support Acuiti Labs continued global expansion strategy, which includes further headcount growth and investment in technology.

Manoj Harbhajanka, CEO of Acuiti Labs, said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Quilvest as our strategic partner, poised to support our company in its next growth phase. Leveraging their professional expertise and extensive network, coupled with Acuiti Labs's strong positioning and talented management team, we are looking forward to further success."

Benjamin Sass, Partner at Quilvest Capital Partners, said: