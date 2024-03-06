Nordic Science Investments launches a new era for academic deeptech spinouts

This week sees the launch of Nordic Science Investments (NSI), a VC fund aiming to propel research-based deep tech across the Nordics.

The team composed of experienced professionals from the academic and investment world, has successfully completed the initial closing of its first €60 million fund. It aims to provide growth capital and strategic support to early-stage spinout companies from universities.

Specifically, NSI provides financial capital, mentorship, networking opportunities, and assistance with commercialisation efforts to help universities’ Innovation Offices and research teams transition their groundbreaking discoveries from the lab to the marketplace.

According to co-founder and CEO of Nordic Science Investments, Jari Strandman:

“Nordic universities constantly produce world-class innovations and breakthrough technologies that can at best solve even major social problems. However, research-oriented deep technologies face common early-stage commercialisation challenges. Also, many investors may shy away from projects that they perceive to be complex, for example in terms of transferring intangible rights or forming teams. We want to be involved in turning the revolutionising insights of researchers into commercial success stories.”

Among the first round investors is Tesi (Finnish Industry Investment Ltd), who sees this as an opportunity to attract investment in deeptech commercialisation.

Samuel Wendel, Senior Market Research Analyst at Tesi shared: