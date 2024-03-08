Legitify closes €1.5M Seed funding for online notarisation solution

Online notarisation solution Legitify today announced the successful close of a €1.5 million Seed funding round.

Founded in the autumn of 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden, by co-founders Aida Lutaj (CEO) and Arko Ganguli (CPO) and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company empowers both enterprises and individuals to effortlessly certify and notarise documents online, transcending traditional jurisdictional boundaries and transforming in-person processes with an intuitive, and cost-effective online solution.

The company sets a new standard for online document certification and notarisation across Europe and beyond. To date, it has serviced over 1,100 customers and spans sectors such as financial services, legal services, consulting, real estate, and more.

This funding is led by Verb Ventures, with contributions from Enterprise Ireland, Actium Partners, Redbay Ventures and other investors.

Aida Lutaj, CEO of Legitify, shared her enthusiasm:

"This funding round, spearheaded by Verb Ventures, represents a significant leap forward for Legitify. It not only reinforces our commitment to making cross-border legal processes smoother and more accessible but also paves the way for us to expand our product offering, introduce AI-powered enhancements to our solution and broaden our operational reach. We're excited to solidify our position as a leader in tech-enabled notarisation and essential business services as we expand into new markets."

Alexander Chikunov, Founding Partner at Verb Ventures, shared:

"In a remarkably short time, Legitify has emerged as a frontrunner in providing a seamless notarisation solution to professionals across various industries. Their innovative platform addresses a critical need in a market that sees billions of certifications and notarisations annually. We're thrilled to support Legitify's growth ambitions and their journey to introduce new products and solutions to their customers."

Donnchadh Cullinan, Department Manager ICT HPSU at Enterprise Ireland, adds:

"We are delighted to support Legitify as the company continues to remove the complexity and barriers to notarisation processes for individuals and companies through its innovative online notarisation solution to simplify cross-border transactions.

Legitify facilitates the seamless processing of certifying and notarising legal documents online remotely across different jurisdictions, helping businesses grow globally.

This is an exciting growth phase for the company, and we look forward to working with the Legitify team on its ambitious plans."

Javier Extebeste, Chairman of Rebay Ventures, shares:

"We believe that superior products develop superior businesses. Legitify and its founders accumulate the drive, user understanding and legal expertise to build superior products and continue as a frontrunner in the massive digital notarisation market."

Lead image: Aida Lutaj, CEO of Legitify. Photo: uncredited.