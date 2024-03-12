Leonardo DiCaprio backs SolarMente: a subscription-based P2P solar cleantech

Today, Spanish-based cleantech SolarMente welcomes actor and advocate Leonardo DiCaprio as a new investor. While the investment details have not been disclosed, the company has raised over $57.4 million in funding.

SolarMente, founded in 2020, promotes accessible, simple, and flexible solar energy through its unique subscription model for photovoltaic self-consumption.

Instead of a hefty upfront cost, SolarMente offers a unique subscription model that eliminates the most significant barrier to entry for photovoltaic self-consumption: the initial financial investment.

The monthly subscription requires no upfront costs or hidden fees and includes installation, maintenance, and insurance.

Furthermore, the subscription allows you to produce, store, and even sell your renewable energy, immediately reducing your electricity bills and maximising your energy savings.

The company recently launched a Virtual Battery service enabling users to store excess solar energy for later use or share it with other homes or businesses, further maximising efficiency and cost savings.

Optional add-ons like batteries, EV charging stations, and heat pump systems are available.

Leonardo DiCaprio shared:

"SolarMente promotes accessible solar energy, making my support as an investor a responsible move towards a cleaner future. I'm proud to see SolarMente actively shaping a sustainable energy landscape."

DiCaprio has invested in a variety of green companies, including AllBirds, Beyond Meat and styrofoam replacement company Cruz Foam.

Wouter Draijer, CEO and co-founder of SolarMente, comments:

"At SolarMente, our mission is clear: provide clean energy accessible to all. Partnering with international investors who share our vision and trust in our ability to make a difference is a true honour. Together, we'll actively shape a more sustainable future for the energy landscape".

Later this year, SolarMente plans to launch an energy management system to automate the buying, selling, and storing of energy based on market prices.

SolarMente aims to install over 10,000 solar systems within the next few years.

Lead image: SolarMente founders, Wouter Draijer and Victor Gardrinier. Photo: uncredited.