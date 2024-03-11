Rolls-Royce, Riverlane, and Xanadu secure £700,000 for quantum computing development

Today Rolls-Royce, Riverlane and Xanadu secured more than £400,000 grant funding from Innovate UK to accelerate the development of applications that will allow quantum computers to model the flow of air through jet engines.

An additional CAD $500,000 has been awarded from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) as part of a growing relationship between the UK and Canada on quantum computing technology and expertise.

The project, called CATALYST, will deliver a hybrid quantum-classical framework combination, where computers of the type we use now are programmed to instruct quantum computers.

It draws on the unique expertise of each partner: industrial applications (Rolls-Royce); UK-based quantum error correction company, Riverlane, and Canadian quantum computing company, Xanadu.

This will give Rolls-Royce the means to rapidly evaluate and implement new quantum algorithms, accelerating the time to do this from several hours to just a few minutes. This will bring huge efficiencies to future product design processes and also contributes to the first of the UK Government’s recently announced National Quantum Strategy Missions.

Leigh Lapworth, Rolls-Royce Fellow in Computational Science, said:

"This is the first quantum computing R&D collaboration to be led by a large industry partner, instead of smaller startups. Our shared vision and approach will make us one of the first companies to benefit from fault-tolerant computers. The techniques we develop in this project will be those that enable us to benefit from the UK’s quantum pathway of a million error-corrected quantum operations in 2028; a billion in 2032; and a trillion in 2035."

Steve Brierley, CEO and founder from Riverlane, said:

"The CATALYST project brings together leading quantum computing companies and industry experts from the UK and Canada to help improve the quality of the quantum algorithms. By developing better quantum algorithms, we can reduce the number of quantum operations required to unlock world-changing applications, sooner. Such work across the quantum computing stack is vital to help us unlock millions and then trillions of reliable quantum operations."

Josh Izaac, Director of Product at Xanadu, said:

"As quantum hardware continues to grow in both scale and capabilities, we need to re-think the quantum software technical stack to enable the design and execution of larger and more complex quantum algorithms." This will unlock the ability to explore bigger, more complex, and more dynamic quantum algorithms with PennyLane and our world-class simulators."

Lead image: The Digital Artist.