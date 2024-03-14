TheyDo Secures $34M for journey management platform

The journey management platform TheyDo announced an additional $34 million in funding today. Netherlands-based TheyDo was founded in 2019 out of the need for a solution to move beyond mapping customer journeys in large static documents to a live platform that enables a bias for action.

With TheyDo, businesses can do journey strategy, planning and execution all in one place and align the silos with the one thing that they all understand: the customer journey.

According to TheyDo CEO and co-founder Jochem van der Vee:

"What's most exciting about our growth is we're not just building a company or a product — we're fostering a movement of journey-centric companies. We've simplified the biggest business problem of the last century: working customer-centric at scale. We're bringing an agile and customer-centric operating model. Executive teams are feeling the pressure to deliver more value for customers with less, especially in this economic climate. What we're seeing is a growing recognition that journey is the most powerful business tool they have at their disposal to do that."



The new funding round brings the total investment to just under $50 million.

It follows another year of triple-digit year-on-year growth, and a growing list of enterprise customers includes Cisco, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, Home Depot, and Polestar.

Blossom Capital led the round, supported by global customer experience evangelist Steven van Belleghem, Highsage Ventures, and 20Sales. Ophelia Brown, Blossom Capital, commented:

"TheyDo's acceleration has been very impressive. Since our initial investment, there's been very clear acceleration in market demand by large enterprises. TheyDo has pioneered this category and its product only compounds in value as they are fast adding new features.

Given the clear opportunity ahead, we were keen to double down on our investment and continue supporting the team in their ambitious plans."



Steven van Belleghem, customer experience evangelist and investor, commented:

"Every business wants to be customer-centric, but for most, it's the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow they can't quite reach.

For most businesses, the challenge is not 'what do we need to do?' but rather 'how are we actually going to achieve it?' I look forward to partnering with TheyDo with its go-to-market strategy, expanding into North America and creating the enabler of customer-centric growth for companies of all sizes."



The round enables TheyDo to scale; increase R&D, focus on AI and data ingestion, and build out its customer-facing team in the US.

