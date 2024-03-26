General

10 French startups to watch in 2024

French companies collected €8.4 billion in 2023. Energy, fintech and healthtech lead the way. Find out who to watch in 2024.
Tamara Djurickovic 1 hour ago
In 2023 French companies raised €8.4 billion over 410 deals. According to our Annual report, France took third place among countries by the total raised amount. 

The companies within the energy sector contributed the most to the numbers, with €2.8 billion raised in total. In second place was fintech (€1.1 billion) followed by healthtech (€836.2 million), artificial intelligence (€554.1 million) and transportation (€365.1 million) companies. 

Here is the list of those you should have on your radar in 2024.

1
Verkor

Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €2B

Verkor is an industrial company which develops an enticing business model based on agility, sustainability and governance that is attracting the best talents from around the world. The company is focused on the large-scale industrialisation of lithium-ion batteries – an ambitious project that will power up phase by phase.

Verkor is leading a unifying project that brings together the best partners for establishing the entire value chain in Europe and ensuring the optimal use of skills and resources.

2
Mistral AI

Industry: Artificial Intelligence
Amount raised in 2023: €490M

Mistral AI is a company that makes open, efficient, helpful and trustworthy AI models through ground-breaking innovations.

The company aims to make frontier AI widely available and to provide every creator access to custom AI. This calls for an intense focus on delivering the most cutting-edge technology in the shortest amount of time, as well as a strong independence and dedication to open, portable, and customizable solutions.

3
Driveco

Industry: Transportation
Amount raised in 2023: €250M

Driveco is a French pioneer in vehicle charging. The company’s mission is to make electric mobility accessible to all, by offering the simplest experience, developing the most reliable network and providing renewable energy, to build a greener society.

As a charge point operator, Driveco places the user at the heart of its system. The company also can create solar-powered charging stations in order to create a virtuous circle of 100% carbon-free energy production for electrical vehicle use.

4
Hugging face

Industry: developer tools
Amount raised in 2023: €217.4M

The Hugging Face is a company that develops computer tools for building applications using machine learning.

The company provides the infrastructure to demo, run and deploy artificial intelligence in live applications. Users can also browse through models and data sets that other people have uploaded.

5
Technique solaire

Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €200M

As an independent French producer of renewable energy, leader in photovoltaic roofs in France, the Technique Solaire Group acts as a catalyzer of both the energy and agricultural transitions.

The company specializes in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy production units (solar and methanization) in France and internationally.

The group’s ambition is to decarbonize the economy and contribute to the sustainable development of territories

6
Silvr

Industry: fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €200M

Silvr is the company that supports small business owners by providing online, hassle-free loans to finance their projects and improve their cash flow.

The company’s vision is to empower business owners. To achieve that, Silvr is making business funding more accessible, with the help of the company’s data-based scoring technology.

7
Defacto

Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €177M

Defacto is the company that is creating a connected lending infrastructure that makes it simpler and safer to provide short-term financing to businesses everywhere.

Through offering SMEs load via an embedded approach, Defacto's API offer provides third parties including B2B marketplaces, fintechs, and other digital platforms to embed the startup's financing solution directly in their own products. Ultimately, SMEs stand to benefit from an instant lending experience, while platforms increase their differentiation and customer satisfaction.

8
Ÿnsect

Industry: Agritech
Amount raised in 2023: €160M

Ÿnsect is the world leader in the production of protein and natural insect fertilizers. The company, founded in 2011 in Paris, France, by both scientists and environmental activists, Next40 and B Corp-certified, processes insects into high-end, high-value ingredients for pets, fish, plants and humans.

From its purpose-built state-of-the-art farms, Ÿnsect offers a long-term, sustainable, organic solution to accelerate protein and plant consumption. Ÿnsect uses pioneering proprietary technology covered by 377 patents across 44 categories, to produce lesser and yellow mealworms in fully automated vertical farms.

9
Aqemia

Industry: Healthtech
€ 160 in 2023: €129.8M

Aqemia is a next-generation pharmatech company generating one of the world's fastest-growing drug discovery pipeline.

The company’s mission is to scale the drug discovery process, by leveraging a unique-in-the world technology combining quantum-inspired physics and machine learning.

10
Amolyt

Industry: Healthtech
Amount raised in 2023: €129.2

Amolyth Pharma is the company that is building and advancing a portfolio of innovative therapies through global approval by establishing strong ties and collaborations with endocrinologists, the medical community at large and patient advocacy organizations worldwide.

Their goal is to provide physicians with new therapeutic strategies to improve the lives of their patients with rare endocrine and related diseases.

