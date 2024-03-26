10 French startups to watch in 2024

In 2023 French companies raised €8.4 billion over 410 deals. According to our Annual report, France took third place among countries by the total raised amount.

The companies within the energy sector contributed the most to the numbers, with €2.8 billion raised in total. In second place was fintech (€1.1 billion) followed by healthtech (€836.2 million), artificial intelligence (€554.1 million) and transportation (€365.1 million) companies.

Here is the list of those you should have on your radar in 2024.