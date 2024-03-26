Creative agency House of Poppins acquires social media leader The Tree

London-based digital strategists House of Poppins have acquired The Tree, one of the most awarded social-first agencies in Europe. The acquisition will double the size of Poppins’ team and ensure further expansion of its social media offering.

Poppins specialises in data-driven creative strategy for brands including Smarthub, Nespresso and Vistajet. Following this acquisition, its expanded portfolio will incorporate Tree customers Anglo American, easyJet, Beam Suntory, Vertical Aerospace, Just Eat and Boost Energy Drinks among others. The acquisition marks House of Poppins’ second in 2024.

The deal means Poppins will have a team of social specialists working alongside its existing digital, creative and strategy experts. Key appointments include The Tree founder, Daniel Andrews and Managing Director Edward Fraser as Senior Vice President and Vice President of Social & Activation respectively. The acquisition allows Poppins to extend its brand identity operations more comprehensively into the social media realm, resulting in an “end to end” experience for customers.

In the terms are Poppins’ acquisition of the Root, The Tree’s social commerce and content datasets. Poppins has just opened its first New York office and hopes the acquisition will produce a more multinational customer base.

Maani Safa, founder and CEO of Poppins says:

We are thrilled to welcome the multi-award-winning team from The Tree, into The House of Poppins. This marks a significant milestone in our growth journey as we continue to reach exciting new heights. The addition of The Tree's exceptional team, led by Dan and Ed, not only doubles our headcount but also brings dedicated social expertise into our offering, making us a standout player in this industry. As such, we’re excited about the unparalleled quality and depth of work we’ll be delivering for our global client base.

Daniel Andrews, The Tree’s founder commented: