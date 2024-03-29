Midas Games secures $1M pre-seed investment from Ludus Ventures

This week, Midas Games received a $1 million Pre-Seed investment in a round led by Ludus Ventures.

Midas Games develops skill-based and competitive games. The company was founded by Selçuk Korateş, Hikmet Duran, Fatih Karadeniz, Mert Ulutaş, Emre Öztürk and İlkim Ülgen, who bring experience in mobile game development, publishing, software development and game law.

After achieving a whopping 25 million downloads together at Gigantic Games, the team decided to join forces as Midas Games.

CTO Fatih Karadeniz previously led the creation of the first internet branches of stock exchange brokerage houses and the development of the technical infrastructure of Turkey's largest Mobile Marketing platform.

Before joining Midas Games, co-founder CEO Selçuk Korateş worked at Rollic, which was acquired by Zynga. He shared:

"We aim to give our players the best gaming experience by rewarding skill, strategy, and perseverance in our games. We are very aware of the market's potential. We are at the beginning of a period when the gaming industry will undergo many changes. " The factor that will make this potential real will be the power of the team and innovative approach. We have built our team on this scale and will use our industry experience to develop scalable games and reach millions of people in this market which is developing globally. Our business partner, Ludus, helps us in every aspect, ensuring that our focus remains solely on game development and adding momentum to our business. We are happy to cooperate with Ludus to achieve our goals."

Ludus Ventures announced its second fund as a Turkish VCIF with “Tera Portföy” early this year. The investment in Midas Games is its first this year.

Mehmet Ayan, Partner at Ludus, shared:

"As Ludus Ventures, we are excited to make the first investment of our second fund in Midas. The company raises the Turkish game industry's prominence in the international market, strengthening its young and dynamic team structure with experienced members with whom we had the opportunity to work on different projects in previous years."

We support its adventure to bring its innovative ideas to game lovers worldwide.”

Midas Games aims to release its first games in the second half of 2024.

Lead image: Midas Games. Photo: uncredited.