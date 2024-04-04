18 European mobility companies join forces with a call to action for transport innovation

Today, the EU Future Mobility task force launched a joint call to action, publishing a report aimed at propelling Europe as a leader in transport innovation.

The EU Future Mobility Task Force comprises 18 European companies across shared mobility, EV charging, maglev, rail, coach, cargo and air mobility sectors, in the field of transport innovation and deep-tech, with Aura Aero, Bolt, Cabify, Carto, Dronamics, EVBOX, EV Connect, Fastned, Flix, Lilium, MaasGlobal, Nevomo, Otiv, Volocopter, Voi, Virta.

The companies share the common goal to introduce new solutions to meet increased consumer demand, and to make mobility more sustainable, affordable and connected.

Mobility is not only one of the EU's fundamentals, it also has a significant impact on citizens’ lives and the economy. 5,3 per cent of all Europeans work in the sector, which accounts for 5 per cent of the EU's Gross Value Added.

The paper, which contains specific recommendations on how to increase competitiveness and foster innovation, was handed over to the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean at an event as part of the Connect Europe days in Brussels.

The paper outlines three key areas critical for the next stages of scaling, commercialization and deployment of innovative mobility solutions. It contends that a true single market for transport with healthy competition can allow startups to compete fairly with incumbents, generating value for mobility users, and enabling the scaling of innovative solutions.

It also champions Europe as uniquely placed to overcome institutionalized risk aversion by increasing the level of public investment and unlocking the power of its private capital markets.

Furthermore, the initiative provides a critical opportunity to bring together users, regulators, and innovators in policymaking, championing user-centric policies and demonstrating how innovative solutions can create options and new travel experiences, solve problems such as congestion, rising cost and CO2 emissions, and enhance the mobility ecosystem.

Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean welcomed the paper, stating: