Fluid Topics raises €15M for GenAI-powered customer service

Fluid Topics, a digital platform for automated customer service, has raised a €15M Series B round from Kennet Partners.

Fluid Topics’ SaaS-based platform unifies product knowledge from a company: technical documentation, datasets and marketing material. It then uses algorithms to deliver tailored information to a user based on their need. This kind of offering is the perfect use case for Generative AI, whose natural language processing tools can streamline interactions between a person and a data retrieval system.

The SaaS platform aims to scale its use of Generative AI following successful pilots as well as venturing into the US market. Growth equity investor Kennet Partners, which has offices in California as well as its headquarters in London, will help Fluid Topics expand its network further among potential American clients, where Fluid currently does 60 per cent of its business. The new round of funding will allow the company to build a dedicated team in the US. Previous investors include Ventech, the pan-European early-stage VC, and Credit Mutuel Innovation.

The deal was managed by Avolta, a Tech M&A and fundraising advisor. David Laurent, Avolta’s managing Director, commented on the negotiations: