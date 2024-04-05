Tour operator Eurotrips secures €260,000 investment from Day 8

Ukrainian-founded tour operator Eurotrips today raised €260,000 in an investment from UK travel holding company Day 8. Day 8 has been creating travel projects since 2006. The holding includes Yacht Week, Ski Week, and Quarter Deck. Eurotrips is the perfect complimentary partner for Day 8.



Established in 2013, Eurotrips provides unique and immersive travel experiences tailored specifically for the 20-30 age group. It has a portfolio of over 1000 tours organized, 11 years of experience, and a customer base exceeding 50,000 travelers.

Exclusive collaborations with Yacht Week, Ski Week, and premier music festivals offer unique opportunities for exploration and entertainment.

According to Dmytro Yaremkovych, CEO and co-founder of Eurotrips:

"For more than 11 years of work in European tourism, our team has faced many challenges. However, our goal was to present a fresh perspective on the traditionally conservative travel market. And, after gaining valuable experience and growth, our team is ready for further development with the support of key partners like Yacht Week. This partnership not only supports Eurotrips' creative strategy but also puts the company in a strong position to enter new markets. As well as achieving its goal of being the leading travel company for European destinations to provide travelers with travel experiences around the world."



Additionally, with its "Less is More" approach, the company provides 10 meticulously crafted routes, sparing customers the hassle of sifting through endless options on the website.

Barry Gifford, CEO at Day 8, shared:

“At Day 8 Experiences and The Yacht Week, our vision is to create extraordinary experiences that spread joy, spark an appreciation for our planet, and inspire curious people to become part of our global family. Investing in Eurotrips is a no-brainer and the experience that their team brings will help supercharge us in this space.

The funds will help launch Eurotrips into new markets, enhance its marketing efforts, and strengthen its team to ensure the delivery of exceptional travel experiences.

Lead image: Mike Swigunski.