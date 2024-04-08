Hootsuite acquires AI-powered social listening powerhouse Talkwalker

Social media manager Hootsuite is acquiring Luxembourg company Talkwalker. Talkwaker develops consumer intelligence and deep listening tech that enables brands to drive business impact and revenue.

It listens to the millions of visible conversations happening every minute across social and digital channels, helping brands understand what consumers want. Brands use its AI software to analyse and collect data from online and social media sources to vet their communications and reputation.

Over 50 per cent of the Fortune 500 companies are customers.

Talkwalker was acquired by Marlin Equity Partners in 2017 but operates as an independent company.



Recent research by Hootsuite reveals that only 56 per cent of organisations believe they truly grasp their social media strategies' business impact and ROI.

This sparks a shift from social media management to social media performance.

By bringing together two category leaders, businesses will have a social media performance engine to turn insights into action into impact— all fueled by AI.

According to Irina Novoselsky, CEO of Hootsuite:

"We have had listening for years. But it was industry standard, just like everyone else's. While that worked then, the industry is entering a new era of social media performance. To achieve this, we’re building a social media performance engine, a feedback loop where AI takes consumer data and generates insights for actionable strategies and measurable impact. The combination leapfrogs the industry into the future of social marketing.”

With Hootsuite and Talkwalker combined, customers can access predictive analytics and social intelligence and drive more qualified leads.

The companies combined will offer global listening coverage with comprehensive reach across 100+ social networks and 150 million websites.

The financials of the acquistion are disclosed. Hootsuite previously acquired Belgian-founded customer engagement startup Sparkcentral in 2021.