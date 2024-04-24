Meet the 8 AI companies taking part in the Tech.eu Summit London 2024

At the end of 2023, in our
Annual report, we wrote about the impact that AI companies had in all spheres around the world. And we all know it's huge.
Last year, in
Europe, Germany led the funding race, raking in €845.3 million in 2023, a figure more than double that of the UK at €411.2 million and half of the total amount raised in the industry. France claimed the number two spot in the funding race at €554.1 million.
As
AI will be one of the hot topics we are going to cover.
Today we bring you a list of AI companies that will join us in
London on 16-17 May at the Tech.eu Summit.
A note: companies are sorted in alphabetical order.
1
Bronia.ai - Bulgaria
Bronia.ai is a company focused on revolutionizing the hiring process through AI-driven assessments. Their platform utilizes advanced algorithms to evaluate candidates' skills, personalities, and cultural fit, providing valuable insights to employers.
The company's CEO, Todor Todorov will join us as a panelist at the Tech.eu Summit London 2024.
Bronia.ai aims to streamline recruitment, reduce bias, and enhance decision-making by offering data-driven assessments that align with companies' specific hiring needs.
2
Intel - USA
Intel Corporation is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The company designs and manufactures a range of products, including microprocessors, integrated graphics processors, motherboard chipsets, and other related hardware for computing and communication devices.
Intel's processors are widely used in personal computers, servers, mobile devices, and embedded systems. Additionally, Intel is a leading provider of technologies for data centers and cloud computing infrastructure. Over the years, Intel has played a pivotal role in shaping the advancement of computing technology and remains a key player in the semiconductor industry.
Intel’s Vice President of AI Marketing, Nuri Cankaya will join us as a speaker at the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 on 16-17 of May.
3
Jua.ai - Switzerland
Jua.ai is a company dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics to optimize energy usage and promote sustainability. The company’s innovative solutions empower businesses and individuals to make informed decisions about energy consumption, ultimately leading to cost savings and environmental benefits.
Through advanced algorithms and predictive analytics, Jua.ai helps clients manage their energy resources more efficiently, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.
We are very pleased that their Co-founder and CEO, Andreas Brenner will be one of our panellists at Tech.eu Summit 2024. If you want to hear more about the company, their challenges and plans, join us on 16-17 May in London.
4
Metaview - UK
Metaview.ai is a company specializing in AI-powered video analytics. Their platform enables organizations to extract valuable insights from video content at scale, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze, interpret, and categorize visual data.
The company's solutions cater to various industries, including retail, security, healthcare, and entertainment, offering actionable intelligence for improved decision-making and operational efficiency.
Metaview's co-founder and CEO, Siadhal Magos is one of the Tech.eu's panellists at this year's Summit in London.
5
Ntgr.ai - Bulgaria
NTGR.ai is a company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for business optimization. Their platform harnesses the power of AI and data analytics to drive actionable insights, improve operational efficiency, and enhance decision-making processes across various industries.
NTGR.ai's innovative technologies enable companies to unlock the full potential of their data, driving growth, and competitiveness in today's dynamic business landscape.
We are very pleased that their co-founder and CTO, Petar Dimov will be one of our panellists at Tech.eu Summit. If you want to hear more about the company, their challenges and plans, join us on 16-17 May at the Old Billingsgate in London.
6
Robin AI - UK
Robin AI is a company that specializes in providing innovative artificial intelligence solutions for legal professionals. Their platform utilizes advanced algorithms and natural language processing to streamline legal research, contract analysis, and document management processes.
By automating time-consuming tasks and offering insights based on comprehensive data analysis, Robin AI empowers legal teams to work more efficiently, make informed decisions, and deliver better outcomes for their clients. Through its cutting-edge technology, Robin AI aims to revolutionize the legal industry by enhancing productivity and reducing the burden of repetitive tasks.
At Tech.eu Summit 2024 we will host the company’s co-founder and CTO James Clough to discuss the company’s visions and plans for the future.
7
Sano Genetics - UK
Sano Genetics is a company focused on empowering individuals to contribute to genetic research while maintaining control over their data. They facilitate connections between participants and researchers, allowing individuals to share their genetic data for scientific advancement.
Sano Genetics prioritizes transparency, ethical practices, and participant consent, aiming to accelerate discoveries in personalized medicine and genetic understanding.
Charlotte Guzzo, co-founder and COO at Sano Genetics will join us this year at the Tech.eu Summit in London, on 16-17 May to talk more about the company, challenges and future plans.
8
Zylon - Spain
Zylon is a company that serves as an intuitive, confidential AI partner tailored to the company’s business needs, enhancing team capabilities. It actively performs tasks, collaborates with staff, and contributes fresh insights to projects. It also augments companies' workforce without requiring AI technical expertise or risking their data, and provides professionals with innovative tools to excel at what they do.
Zylon is built over PrivateGPT, a well-known open-source initiative harnessing the capabilities of Generative AI within a completely secure environment. PrivateGPT facilitates interaction with private documents and diverse data sources, guaranteeing that data remains within the company's confines at all times.
The company's co-founder Iván Martínez Toro is scheduled to speak at the Tech.eu Summit London 2024. Secure your tickets now!
