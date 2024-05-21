Belgian recruitment platform Jobtoolz acquires Hirehive

Today, Belgian-based recruitment platform Jobtoolz, announced its acquisition of Hirehive, an Irish Applicant Tracking System (ATS) provider.

Jobtoolz provides all companies with a comprehensive solution to streamline their recruitment processes and thus efficiently track, manage & hire top talent. it was acquired by

Hirehive allows businesses to organise their hiring, communicate with talent and review candidates as a team.

ISH previously acquired Jobtoolz in June 2023.in June 2023. The parent company aims to build a strong portfolio of founder-run SaaS companies by investing early and providing support to existing teams.

Following the successful acquisitions of Jobtoolz in June 2023 and Homerun in December, Hirehive represents the latest addition to ISH’s growing family of innovative recruitment solutions. ISH's strategic approach to acquiring and scaling promising SaaS businesses.

According to Adam Reynolds, co-founder and Managing Partner of ISH:

"It is a fantastic opportunity to welcome Hirehive into the ISH family. Their exceptional ATS platform and dedication to customer satisfaction make them a perfect fit for our expanding portfolio. With the addition of customers concentrated in the UK, Ireland & the USA, we're significantly expanding our geographical reach. We are confident that together, we will drive Hirehive to new heights of success."

John Dennehy, founder of Hirehive, commented: