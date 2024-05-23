En Carta Diagnostics secures €1.5M for rapid Lyme disease diagnostic kits

En Carta Diagnostics, a deeptech startup developing rapid Point-of-Care (POC) molecular diagnostics kits, today announces €1.5 million in Pre-Seed funding.

The company is addressing Lyme disease as its first application due to this disorder’s escalation as the most prevalent vector-borne disease in the Northern Hemisphere—with 1.2 million cases recorded annually. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the rate is increasing alarmingly, at 22.5 per cent per year from 2000 to 2018.

En Carta’s technology is a rapid Point-of-Care diagnostic platform, in a frugal cassette format. It uses aptamers, capable of binding with high affinity and specificity to a predetermined target. This ‘signature’ can be programmed to detect any genetic, pathogenic or veterinary indication, opening up an extensive range of applications.

The platform enables the long-awaited early diagnosis of Lyme disease, a critical capability that has been lacking in the standard testing for the disease.

Current Lyme disease tests are designed to detect antibodies made by the body in response to infection. As antibodies can take several weeks to develop, tests conducted on recently infected patients may produce a negative result.

En Carta’s molecular diagnostic platform is the first to overcome this shortcoming, paving the way for more accurate and rapid diagnosis.

Founded in 2022, En Carta has built five prototypes, published ten papers in scientific journals on the proof of concept on pathogens including Zika, chikungunya, malaria, Ebola and typhoid, and secured a commercial contract with a digital healthcare leader.

According to Guillaume Horreard, CEO at En Carta:

"Today, we have a very robust platform technology leveraged for accuracy, speed and cost, which are key in the Point-of-Care space. As a first step, we are focusing on Lyme disease, where the sizeable patient population, accelerated growth of the problem and need for rapid diagnosis following a tick bite make our product indispensable.”

CentraleSupélec Venture led the round, which included participation from a handful of high-profile business angels.

The investment will assist En Carta in achieving preclinical data on a prototype diagnostic kit for its flagship indication, the debilitating Lyme disease, while ensuring its ability to scale industrially.

“CentraleSupélec Venture is delighted to support this first phase of development in the Point-of-Care diagnostics sector, which meets the expectations of both patients and healthcare systems,” said Cédric Curtil, executive director of CS Venture.

The platform enables the long-awaited early diagnosis of Lyme disease, a critical capability that has been lacking in the standard testing for the disease.

Current Lyme disease tests are designed to detect antibodies made by the body in response to infection. As antibodies can take several weeks to develop, tests conducted on recently infected patients may produce a negative result. En Carta’s molecular diagnostic platform is the first to overcome this shortcoming, paving the way for more accurate and rapid diagnosis. The company expects to present preclinical data in early 2025.

According to Jean-Pierre Millon, board member of CVS Health and advisor to En Carta:

"En Carta Diagnostics’ technology, product and team are very promising. Their go-to-market approach for POC diagnostics could fulfill an unmet need in the US retail environment, as practitioners struggle with early diagnosis of Lyme Disease and co-infections."

En Carta will use the proceeds to develop a diagnostic kit, with the purpose of autonomously detecting Lyme disease within minutes. The funding will also enable it to build a robust ecosystem and implement its go-to-market strategy. The company expects to present preclinical data in early 2025.

Lead image: Margot-Karlikow and Guillaume Horreard, En Carta. Photo: Hubert-Raguet.