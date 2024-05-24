Rows raises €8M to challenge Excel and Sheets

Cloud platform-based spreadsheet app Rows has raised €8M for to make data integrations faster and easier, continue to enhance AI features and expand its presence in its key markets.

The round was led by Indico Capital Partners and with participation from existing investors Cherry Ventures, Accel, Lakestar, Armilar Venture Partners and others.

Rows supports all the functionality from Excel and Sheets alongside its own layout. Renowned companies such as AWS, Hewlett-Packard, Prisma Media, and Mercado Libre rely on Rows for its seamless user experience, stunning charts, built-in integrations, AI co-pilot and robust collaborative features.

Integrations include Notion, Facebook Pages, Facebook Ads, Instagram, TikTok, Google Analytics, Search Console, LinkedIn and connecting to a user’s APIs.

Humberto Ayres Pereira, co-founder and CEO of Rows, commented: “We are thrilled to complete this round with our new investor Indico, and to have continued support from existing investors Cherry, Accel, Lakestar, Armilar and others. We look forward to having Cristina Fonseca join our board with her invaluable experience in building successful SaaS businesses.”

Stephan Morais, Managing General Partner at Indico Capital Partners, adds: “The team at Rows is exceptional as is the product. We have been following the company from inception and the time is now right to step in and add our knowledge and network to enhance the product and expand sales massively at a global scale.”