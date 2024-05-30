Exactly.ai secures $4.3M to develop GenAI for artists

Generative AI start-up Exactly.ai has secured $4.3M for a generative model which allows artistic designs to be reproduced at scale and copyrighted by the original designer.

These designs can then be sold or licensed to a wide range of organisations, from media outlets to ad agencies.

Exactly.ai was founded in 2022 by Tonia Samsonova - a former journalist who went on to become a successful entrepreneur after securing an eight-figure exit for her Q&A platform, The Question, which was sold to Yandex, one of the biggest global competitors to Google. It has garnered 30,000 registered users from across the globe.

The funding round was led by Speedinvest and supported by InReach Ventures, Cornerstone VC and GuruDev Capital, as well as a series of international angel investors and funds.

The investment will enable the company to further develop its model, hire and increase outreach to artists and creative professionals.

Founder and CEO Tonia Samsonova said: “AI’s role in the creative industries has been hotly debated for a long time now, and understandably, many professional artists have concerns over how its growing influence will impact their creativity and their livelihoods. But we are firm believers that there is a world in which the two not only exist, but work together to produce outstanding results.

“Our mission is not just to integrate AI into the artistic process, but to redefine the very essence of creation itself. This funding marks a pivotal moment for us – a chance to push the boundaries even further, ensuring that artists everywhere can harness the power of AI to bring their visions to life.”