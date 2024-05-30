Landytech raises £5M for portfolio management platform

Investment management platform Landytech has raised £5M from CIBC Innovation Banking.

Based in London and Paris, Landytech has raised $20m to date and has more than 100 employees. It will use the funding to continue its strategic expansion across European markets.

As investment portfolios become increasingly complex, Landytech centralises performance data for asset owners, managers and advisors. Landytech’s platform Sesame consolidates asset data from all asset classes.

In 2023, Landytech managed over $100B in client assets now being managed on the Sesame platform and raised a Series B funding round led by Aquiline Technology Growth (‘ATG’) and additional investment from existing investor Adelie Capital.

“This corporate financing from CIBC Innovation Banking not only supports our ambitious growth strategy but also reflects the robustness of our business model and the trust that established financial institutions have in our vision. It's a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to leading innovation in data-driven investment management solutions.” said CEO Benjamin Mouté.

Tom Dods, Director of CIBC Innovation Europe commented: “As one of Europe’s leading growth lenders, we are pleased to support Landytech as it continues on its journey and enhances its product offering. Family offices around the world are underserved, and Landytech’s tailored reporting solution adds true value to its customers, based on a genuine understanding of their needs. Our funding will enable the business to continue its trajectory towards becoming the category leader in the space.”