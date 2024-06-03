Italian payments platform Sibill secures €6.2M

Milan-based fintech Sibill has secured €6.2M, which will be used to further developments of its payments platform. The funding was raised across two tranches.

Sibill launched its product in 2023. Their software comprises a suite of tools that streamline e-invoicing, cashflow management, payment scheduling, and end-of-month reconciliation in order to enable smoother cooperation between SMBs and their accountants.

The Italian market is unique as all B2B and B2G invoicing flows are required to be digital, providing strong tailwinds for a product like Sibill’s to serve over 4 million Italian companies.

Keen Venture Partners, Founders, and Exor Ventures participated in the round.

"Sibill was born to disrupt a huge market that’s lacked proper innovation for years. We saw a huge opportunity for modern software to disrupt the FinOps market and for Sibill to become the Italian champion. Taking over the biggest SMB market in Europe is a challenging and exciting task well worth dedicating our efforts to." commented Mattia Montepara, CEO and co-founder of Sibill.

"Keen Venture Partners is thrilled to back the Sibill team on their quest to simplify the financial operations of Italian SMBs. With such strong uptake and growing customer count, it’s clear their tech meets a critical need and helps small businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world.” said Briehan Burke, General Partner at Keen Venture Partners.