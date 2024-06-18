Quod Orbis acquired by Dedagroup to fuel global growth

London-based cybersecurity Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) firm Quod Orbis has been acquired by Dedagroup, a leading Italian IT provider, as it expands internationally.

Quod Orbis’s CCM platform provides complete and constant visibility into a company’s cybersecurity, compliance, and risk posture. It automates and improves the effectiveness of controls and supports the audit of vast IT environments, enabling better governance, lower risk and accelerated operational resilience.

Quod Orbis will retain its independence within the Group, leveraging the community of companies to establish a global presence that supports the company’s growth ambitions.

Dedagroup is a private independent group, based in northern Italy, with offices in Europe and the US and a 2023 revenue of €342million. As a customer of Quod Orbis, Dedagroup says that it recognised the value of its CCM platform and subsequently acquired the business to strengthen its global risk and compliance strategy.

“Throughout our acquisition strategy, we have always sought excellence, carefully assessing each company, the services they offer and their ability to integrate with the offerings of others within the Group, as a means to anticipating our clients’ greatest needs,” said Marco Podini, Executive Chairman of Dedagroup.

“This strategy means we never lose sight of the need to evolve, allowing our clients to gain the maximum benefit from technology. This element is fundamental to bringing profound innovation to public and private businesses in the long term. It’s continuous dedication to observation, research, and integration. In recent years, we have invested heavily in Italy, and now we are increasingly looking across borders with the same spirit. The acquisition of Quod Orbis reflects this strategy. Its Continuous Control Monitoring solution, integrated with our Group offering, will enable us to respond to the growing need for risk and governance tools, which has been amplified by technological development and regulatory evolution.”

“Dedagroup has an enviable reputation for excellence and is a trusted partner to companies across the world,” said Martin Greenfield, CEO of Quod Orbis. “Like us, they have seen the growing demand across a wide range of industries for CCM solutions to reduce risk and accelerate operational resilience.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for Quod Orbis to better serve our current and future customer base that has been made possible by the talent and dedication of our colleagues, who continue to pioneer change in this most important of sectors.