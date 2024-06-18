Ramify raises €11M for premium wealth management

Paris-based Ramify, a wealth management and financial advisory platform, has raised €11 million Series A funding round. The round was led by 13books Capital, with participation from Fidelity International Strategic Ventures and existing investors Newfund, AG2R, Crédit Agricole and business angels. With the funding, Ramify will accelerate product development to serve its customer base of affluent investors in France.

Founded in 2021 by Olivier Herbout and Samy Ouardini, Ramify addresses the evolving needs of investors seeking high-quality investment solutions and simplifies access to multi-product asset management. Since its launch, Ramify has experienced exponential growth, with assets under management growing 20 fold over 18 months.

The all-in-one investment platform provides a wealth management solution that combines digitalisation, advisory, and reduced fees. Primarily targeting French individuals with €100,000 to €5 million in financial assets, it offers a range of financial products, tax solutions, and premium services. Its market offering includes stocks, bonds, real estate, private equity, cash, structured funds and crowdfunding. The most affluent investors also access exclusive services such as Lombard lending, Luxembourg life insurance, and art investments.

Over the next fifteen years, European baby boomers are expected to transfer more than €10 trillion to the next generations. Among them, over 70 percent are seeking a new financial advisor to manage their newly acquired assets.

The Ramify team is composed of quantitative finance researchers, developers and financial experts. With an automated back-office and artificial intelligence, Ramify manages a growing client base while leveraging data to provide personalised advice and optimised investment strategies. Simultaneously, their financial advisors provide a human service, ensuring the specific needs of each client are met.

Today, the Wealthtech platform raised €11M from a consortium of investors led by 13books, with the participation from Fidelity International Strategic Ventures (FISV) and its existing investors Newfund, AG2R, Crédit Agricole, and business angels, who had contributed €3.5M in a Seed round in 2022.

Alongside 13books and FISV, Ramify continues to surround itself with market specialists.

Olivier Herbout, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Ramify, commented: "We thank our investors for their trust. The success of this funding round, achieved despite the challenging economic context for tech and particularly fintech, underscores the relevance of our value proposition. This operation marks a major milestone in the Ramify journey and will enable us to become the leading premium investment solution for the new generation of investors in France."

Michael Sim, Partner at Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, added: "Wealth management faces significant challenges in France; eroding business models and a new generation of investors demanding a personalised and accessible offering are changing the game for traditional players. We believe that the Ramify team are excellently placed to solve this problem, their impressive momentum to date paired with strong interdisciplinary backgrounds gives them an excellent footing to excel within this market.”