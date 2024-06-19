BBC invests £500,000 in virtual streaming

BBC's investment arm BBC Ventures has invested £500,000 investment in Bristol-based Condense, a virtual streaming company.

BBC will also partner with Condense to use its technology within the New Music Portal, an initiative that aims to bring in younger audiences by creating virtual “game-like” 3D online environments.

BBC says that audiences will be able to experience live gigs on the New Music Portal on their laptop or mobile, with no specialist VR or spatial computing headsets needed.

An artist performs in a “capture area” which ensures every movement is picked up using Condense’s capture system. The performance is converted live into a 3D simulation and streamed into the virtual venue where participants can view it from any angle.

Artist Sam Tomkins demonstrated the concept with his own VR gig.

Condense’s CEO Nick Fellingham commented: “This partnership positions BBC audiences at the very forefront of the evolution of what it means to be a music fan in an age where people all over the world can now come together in-game to experience live music. You can attend a gig with your cousin who lives hundreds of miles away and share a real moment with your favourite artist through the New Music Portal.”