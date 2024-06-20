Nutrition app Lifesum goes ultra-personalised with biomarker acquisition

Nutrition app Lifesum plans to step up its personalised wellness offering with an acquisition of LYKON, a biomarker-based personalized nutrition company in Germany.

Lifesum claims users will now be able to scientifically validate their health, improve it, and access tools to change their behavior and stay on track.

“This acquisition is a game-changer. By combining LYKON's biomarker testing capabilities with world-class software design, our users will gain unparalleled insights into their nutritional needs, metabolic type and overall well-being,” says Markus Falk, CEO of Lifesum.

“This is more than an acquisition; it marks the next important stage in Lifesum’s transformation into an advanced wellness platform. Through this transaction, we can integrate LYKON's pioneering technology to revolutionize our service and value delivered to our users.”

LYKON’s at-home testing combined with its personalization technology provides health insights for personalized nutrition and wellness recommendations based on medical science.

“Biomarkers provide real answers beyond just examining weight and offer a deeper perspective on the state of wellness and progression. Combining biomarkers with innovative technology enables personalized supplements and coaching to truly empower people to take care of their health. Joining forces with Lifesum allows us to provide consumers with unparalleled insights to their health. Our shared vision to improve health and well-being through a personalized approach makes it possible to leverage our offerings at scale,” says Tobias Teuber, founder of LYKON.

“We believe nutrition is the core of wellness that unlocks how well we exercise, sleep, and perform in our daily lives. Lifesum and LYKON are best positioned to provide consumers with convenient and

effective at-home health solutions that deliver analyzed test results and actionable insights,” added Falk.

Lifesum has formed partnerships with ŌURA, Nike and Amazon, as well as pursuing further acquisitions to enrich its platform.

It has over 65 million users worldwide.