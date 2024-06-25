Crossbeam acquires French company Reveal

Philadelphia-based ecosystem-led growth platform Crossbeam announced today that Reveal, the Paris-based nearbound revenue platform, would be joining forces with the company in an all-stock transaction.

Founded in 2020, Reveal aims to transform B2B partnerships and introduce a new revenue channel: The Nearbound channel. Nearbound leverages the power of a company’s partner ecosystem to find leads and help identify and collaborate on sales opportunities.

Reveal has previously raised over $54 million in funding and acquired US company PartnerHacker in 2023.

The combined company, which will be called Crossbeam, will lead a new category of go-to-market software that enables marketing, sales, and partnerships teams to leverage their partner ecosystems to attract, convert, and grow customer relationships.

The two companies will combine their product offerings and user networks to create what it calls the world’s largest repository of ecosystem data, a critical input to all AI systems used by go-to-market teams.

Crossbeam will also develop AI-driven products powered by its network.

"This merger is about innovation,” said Crossbeam CEO and co-founder Bob Moore:

“Our most successful customers are leveraging AI powered by ecosystem data to write the new revenue playbook, and by joining forces with Reveal, we'll become a catalyst for this important change across all industries and geographies."

Reveal CEO and co-founder Simon Bouchez shared that "Users will no longer have to switch between each network and product depending on who they are partnering with and will be able to fully leverage the power of ecosystem data."

"We're all excited to move forward together and looking forward to some truly great things ahead."

Bob Moore will serve as co-founder and CEO of Crossbeam. Simon Bouchez, Reveal’s co-founder and CEO, will lead multiple teams across Crossbeam as co-founder and COO.

Executives from both companies have taken leadership posts across the combined entity.

The company’s Board of Directors will consist of Simon, Bob, and representatives from each company’s key investors: Sarah Wang from a16z, Brad Fielder from Insight Partners, Logan Bartlett from Redpoint Ventures, and Matt Turck from FirstMark Capital.