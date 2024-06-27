Investment metrics platform Bounce Watch's Pre-Seed funding brings its valuation to €2.5M

Amsterdam-based startup Bounce Watch, founded in November 2023 by Cem Ötkün and Sedat Yusuf Ergüneş, has successfully closed its Pre-Seed investment round, reaching a valuation of €2.5 million.

Bounce Watch aims to transform the venture capital landscape with its real-time alternative data and actionable insights. The platform simplifies investor access to crucial insights for data-driven investment decisions.

Powered by AI, the platform enhances scouting processes, monitors startup performance, and simplifies deal flow management.

It offers comprehensive startup performance tracking, encompassing metrics such as investment inflows, team dynamics, technological prowess, website traffic trends, media exposure, and social media engagements. With real-time updates and actionable alternative data, investors can fine-tune their investment strategies effectively.

Specifically, features like live company tracking, tailored industry updates, and automated matching algorithms enable investors to identify opportunities ahead of the curve, maintaining a competitive edge.

Bounce Watch currently hosts data on over 250,000 startups and aims to expand to 4 million by the end of 2024, alongside 40,000 investors and 300,000 completed investments.

The investment came from notable angel investors, including Aylin Kosova Bilgin, Can Üzel, Deniz Güven, Dora Güçsav, Gülin Yücel, and Süha Güçsav.

Lead image: Bounce Watch. Photo: uncredited.