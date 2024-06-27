Spanish traveltech Directo raises $1M

Spanish-founded Directo has come out of stealth mode after raising $1M in seed funding for its travel price comparison software.

Directo is a Chrome extension that helps travelers compare commission-free accommodation deals. The software has accrued 100,000 users since its beta launch in September 2023.

French VC firm Kima Ventures, Calafia, an angel group of Global Female Tech Leaders, and travel specialist fund Derive Ventures participated in the round alongside 26 angel investors.

The cost of hotels and vacation rentals has climbed since 2019, highlighting the need for travelers to find the best deals. Hotels also have the advanced technology needed to sell directly through their own websites. However, they are losing control over their distribution.

The Directo Chrome Extension is a tool that helps you find the direct webpage of a hotel or vacation rental that you're interested in, without having to search for it on Google. The company aims to operate as a travelers’ club where users can share, access, and rate direct hotel and short-term rental deals.

The company was founded last year by Pierre Becerril, Julian Toledo, Sofia Canepa and Marina Guastavino.

Pierre has over a decade of experience in the travel industry, focusing on the challenges hoteliers and property managers face with online booking platforms. Marina, with 10 years of experience in direct-to-consumer marketing, was inspired by her own travel experiences to create a tool that helps travelers find the best deals. Julian brings extensive technical expertise and experience in the travel industry, having previously collaborated with Pierre.