Marketing analytics platform Luscid secures $1.2M Seed funding

Luscid, an analytics platform for marketing budgets, has secured $1.2M in seed funding. The funding will be used to further develop Luscid’s proprietary technology and support market expansion as the business continues to grow at pace. Luscid is the largest global dataset for the sponsorship industry and utilises 500,000 historic and live partnerships from the last 15 years, analysed across 80 countries. It covers 88 sponsorship genres across soccer, rugby, cycling, cricket and esports. This includes partnerships with federations, teams, leagues, events, and talent across sports and broader entertainment.

The round was led by prominent angel investors including key figures from the sports, entertainment and technology world, such as Craig Pollard, who has spent over a decade driving the success of Apple’s products and partnerships in the UK. Already working with key brands like Accor, Santander and Binance, the funding will be used to further develop Luscid’s proprietary technology and support market expansion as the business grows at pace.

Luscid claims that the sport and entertainment sponsorship industry has historically relied on personal relations and gut instinct when deploying sponsorship budgets. Their platform eliminates guesswork, allowing brands to identify the most effective partnerships and find measurable outcomes from their investments.

Harry Coe, CEO and Co-Founder of Luscid, said: “If you understand the interests of your customers and the best methods to communicate with them through those interests, combined with a pinpoint understanding of exactly which partnerships your marketing budget will allow you to create and which of those opportunities mirror the beliefs that you as a business want to project to the world, then you have the foundations of successful sponsorship.

"Luscid does all these things more accurately and efficiently than any other software on the planet.

"The support of the investor group for this round of fundraising is incredibly important, as the expertise each and every one provides measures far beyond their financial support. This investment will allow us to continue to grow apace, further developing our platform and expanding our global reach.”

Garry Dodds, Founder and Managing Director of WeAreFearless added: “As an agency that has always advocated for backed-up, evidence-led strategic decisions in sponsorship, we have enthusiastically embraced this platform. Luscid has elevated the property identification part of our offering by guaranteeing an objective, robust, data-led methodology that is unparalleled in the industry. All powered by technology, and overlaid with our decades of experience, this combination means we can arrive at the right partner solution quicker, saving our clients time and money. The sponsorship industry is about to be revolutionised by what Luscid is offering to support agencies and clients to make the right decisions.”