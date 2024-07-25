SaaS Payt receives €55M from Partech for European expansion

Financial SaaS Payt has announced a minority investment from Partech, through its growth fund. Partech will invest €55 million in Payt. Described as a strategic partnership, the investment will accelerate Payt's expansion across Europe following previous expansions into Belgium, Germany, and the UK.

Payt's software automates the accounts receivable process, improving collection time, reducing bad debt, and enhancing the debtor experience with transparency and efficient communication. Payt will expand its offering for customers, with new payment options and upcoming roll-out of new AI capabilities which will further automate customer communication and payment predictions.

Payt has experienced strong international growth in recent years leading the team to look for a partner to fuel its European expansion and expand its capabilities in the 'Office of the CFO' software segment. Partech's experience in scaling high-growth software companies makes them the perfect partner to achieve these ambitions.

Sander Kamstra, CO-founder and board member, stated, "Partnering with Partech marks a pivotal moment for Payt. We found excellent synergy with them and are enthusiastic about the opportunity to collaborate with them. Their expertise will be invaluable as we expand our innovative solutions across Europe."

Bruno Crémel, General Partner at Partech, added, "Payt's user-friendly software revolutionizes the accounts receivable process, and we are thrilled to support their growth journey and international expansion."

Born in San Francisco 40 years ago, today Partech manages €2.5B AUM and a current portfolio of 220 companies, spread across 40 countries and 4 continents.