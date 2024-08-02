Robotics startup DELIVERS.AI valued at $36M as it raises fresh round

Robotics company DELIVERS.AI has achieved a $36M valuation and raised a fresh funding round whose amount remains undisclosed. The Warwick, UK based company received capital from Japan Post Capital, Turkey Development Fund, Bulgaria-based Impetus Capital and Istanbul Technical University.

The company's previous investors include Driventure, Arz Portföy, StartupFON, Plug and Play Ventures, Inveo Ventures, StartersHUB and Kalyon Ventures.

DELIVERS.AI's autonomous mobility platform uses advanced, AI-powered and low-emission pavement delivery robots and automotive vehicles that aim to make last-mile logistics affordable and sustainable.

The startup is building a robot and vehicle-agnostic autonomous mobility platform for logistics and supply chain in sustainable cities. The autonomous mobility platform is designed to transport goods over short distances and within walking distances in local neighborhoods, shopping malls, airports, business parks, and factories. The robots on the platform use advanced autonomous driving technologies. DELIVERS.AI’s engineering and operations team brings together deep expertise in autonomous vehicles, vision and perception, AI-powered robotics, and last-mile delivery operations.

The company has made headway into the delivery industry with high profile partnerships - it has completed over 100,000 autonomous deliveries in Europe and the UK with customers Carrefour, SPAR, Glovo, Delivery Hero and EVRI.

Their 100% electric and autonomous mobility platform can operate both outdoors and indoors, and helps ensure the best service levels by developing an in-house tele-monitoring and tele-assistance system that allows for immediate human intervention when needed. The robots are featured on the DELIVERS.AI autonomous delivery platform, equipped with multiple sensors and cameras, and respond to any situation in real time using autonomous navigation technology, real-time localization and machine learning algorithms.

Founder and CTO Oral Yiğitkuş comented on the raise: "As DELIVERS.AI, we deliver in different cities, different countries and different usage areas and we are actively expanding our fleet. We are introducing our autonomous mobility platform to automotive vehicle manufacturers. With the newly announced investment from Japan Post Capital, we will act as a catalyst in the spread of autonomous delivery services in Japan."

"As Japan Post Capital, we actively seek and invest in companies with high growth potential that can cooperate with Japan Post Group." added Japan Post Capital President Toshiya Maruta. "DELIVERS.AI provides excellent autonomous robots with easy-to-understand operator control. This service is provided through a robot and vehicle-independent model and a B2B subscription model. We believe our strengths are low mass production costs. Together, we will contribute to the growth of the robot delivery market in Japan."