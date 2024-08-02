Intel cuts 15,000 jobs as it struggles to keep pace with NVIDIA

Chip-maker Intel will axe more than 15,000 jobs and pause "non-essential" projects, particularly within marketing and R&D, in an effort to revive profits to catch up with rivals such as Nvidia and AMD.

Intel's share price fell by 20% following the announcement. The move comes after the company reported a $1.6bn loss in the April-June period, compared with a profit of $1.5bn a year earlier.

Shares in other tech giants have also been affected.