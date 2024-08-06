RoBoTec tackles food security with an automated solution to global plant production challenges

Plant scarcity, a critical consequence of climate change, demands a radical overhaul of plant production. According to Friederike von Rundstedt, CDO and plant specialist at RoBoTec, we are at the beginning of a paradigm shift in how we produce plants, especially plants grown for food, medical purposes, and renewable energy.

“We must increase plant production because otherwise, we can’t tackle our biodiversity challenges, reduce climate change, and secure enough food for our increasing population."

In response, the German startup RoBoTec developed RoBoCut. This globally patented, fully autonomous system uses artificial intelligence, 3D image recognition, and laser-based cutting techniques to make the production of young plants more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.

I spoke to Friederike and CEO Stephan von Rundstedt (the married duo) to learn more. The company spun out of Bock Bio Science, a family-owned company with a 100-year history in plant breeding, in vitro and horticultural propagation, and production, known for its innovation in green biotechnology.

“We have pioneering blood in our veins,” shared Stephan.

RoBoCut automates the entire in vitro plant production process, including cup opening, plant removal, cutting, and placement of cut plantlets on fresh medium.

The system uses high-precision 3D image recognition and deep learning software to ensure optimal cutting lines, increasing yields faster and minimising losses.

According to Stephan, traditional automation in plant automation can cause crushed plant cells, disease transmission through plant sap, stress from propagation cuts and stunted growth after cloning.

RoBoCut reduces infection and disease risk, ensuring healthier plants. Precision laser cutting maintains capillarity at cut sites, optimising nutrient flow and stimulating robust growth.

In addition to removing human error, RoBoCut also solves labour shortages in places like India, Australia, and South America. This is highly skilled work, explains Friederike, sharing:

“Customers who produce more than 100 million plants annually require thousands of people to work on clean benches in three-shift peak production processes. You have to hire 1500 people for four to five months, which creates a lot of stress for them, especially around staffing, training, planning, and reaching your production targets.

She details:

“We can get production back to Europe instead of outsourcing which requires regular travel for site inspection."

Further, outsourcing your production creates transportation challenges, not to mention the impact of climate, stress on the plant material, and political instability.

"With RoBoCut, we enable local plant production worldwide," explains Stephan.

"Our technology enables the local production of young plants, avoiding unnecessary transport routes and CO2 emissions. This is a crucial step towards increasing supply security around the world. RoBoCut actively contributes to food security, as high-quality starting material can be reliably mass-produced."

Friederike emphasises:

"Generally speaking, plant production on-site, no matter where in the world, not only makes economic sense but is also environmentally friendly. RoBoCut enables sustainable and resource-efficient production, reducing the need for chemical plant protection products and improving plant quality."

Further, RoBoTech exceeds traditional cleanliness, flexibility, control and security standards. The system is agnostic, making it suitable for assisting in cultivating crops for food, ornamentals, and biofuels. ´

According to Stephan, their tech has undergone extensive R&D, noting:

“The heftiest pennies have been put into software development — we are scientists, not machine builders. We are developing a subscription model which covers ongoing software updates, technical support, and data analytics to ensure our customers achieve maximum value from their investment. In an industrial setting, customers need an undisturbed user experience. We're committed to delivering a seamless user experience and maximising the system's performance throughout its lifecycle."

With RoBoCut, RoBoTec aims to support large breeders and plant producers in Europe and worldwide in transforming agriculture and setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability.

The company is currently in discussion with numerous plant producers and is working on refining the tooling for various crops including the Phalaenopsis Orchid.

Lead image: RoBoTech. Photo: uncredited.